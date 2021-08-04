BS6 Version Of The Tata Tiago NRG Launched

Tata has launched the crossover version of the Tiago hatchback. The car was introduced in 2018 and was taken off the shelves after the BS6 norms kicked in. Tata has now updated the crossover with a BS6 engine and has brought back the rugged hatchback in the market. The car can be booked and bought at all Tata dealerships.

Official Statement

Commenting on NRG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We are excited to bring to you this awesome version of our much-loved hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Truly energetic just like its name, the NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. It is not only strong on the exterior but is feature-loaded & stylish in the interior, and is an absolute pleasure to drive with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains. Crowning the Tiago range, the NRG will continue to help us increase our brand presence. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the new Tiago NRG as much as its predecessor.”

Price & Warranty

The Tiago NRG is based on the higher trims of the regular Tiago and has been launched with a sticker price of ₹6.57 lakh for the manual and ₹7.09 lakh for the AMT. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The Tiago NRG comes with a standard warranty of 70,000 km or two years, whichever comes early.

Engine

The engine of the NRG is shared with the regular Tiago and has no changes in terms of performance. It is the same 1.2L Revotron petrol engine that produces 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency is 23 kmpl however, you can expect a real-world mileage of 18-20 kmpl.

Exterior

Lending the NRG the monicker “Urban Toughraoder” is the tough exterior on the car. The crossover gets muscular body cladding on the front, sides and rear. The 181 mm ground clearance, dual path suspension and 15-inch hyper style alloys complete the offroading package of the NRG. Adding to the aesthetics are integrated roof rails and the infinity black roof. The NRG will be available in four colours namely, Foresta Green, Snow White, Cloudy Grey and Fire Red.

Interior

Inside, the NRG gets sport black interiors with contrasting air vents finished in Metallic Silver. The upholstery is also made up of black fabric finished with Deco stitching to give the interiors a sporty look.

Safety

Since the NRG is based on the same frame and architecture as the Tiago, it retains the 4-star G-NCAP safety rating and is equipped with two airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control as standard.

Features

As the NRG is based on the higher trims of the Tiago, it is loaded with all the good bits from the car. Some of the highlights are mentioned below: