This Unique Fire Fighting Bike Is Based On A Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (Video)

India is a unique country with unique problems and to solve them, we often need unique solutions. They say necessity is the mother of invention and there are some among us who make the most of her blessings. Meet Gabriel Zuzarte from Road Rage Customs who along with his team, has built a unique fire fighting bike based on a Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

A lot of our towns and cities are jam-packed with houses, where at some places, a foot-wide gully snakes through as the only way of access. Goes without saying, in the event of a fire, a massive fire fighting truck has no way of reaching the affected area. Enter the fire fighting bike, which has been designed and manufactured after a lot of research and interaction with firefighters to understand the requirements which help to douse a fire and reach the fire-affected area to control and secure the safety of people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOWaPSaBBew

This bike is highly equipped with all the essential equipment that is required to fight fire and rescue people. Listed below are some of its salient features:

This bike has alloy wheels and tubeless tyres to avoid undue punctures

It has been fitted with high power flicker lights – Red, Blue and White, as per Government regulations for emergency vehicles

It has a designer windshield which stands out from the regular bike

It has a snake catcher tong which also makes it an animal rescue vehicle

Has a 4kg fire extinguisher installed on the front guard

Has a fire axe to break through jammed doors or break objects to make a way in or out

It has a steel rope which can pull up to 3 tonnes of weight

Has been fitted with a custom-made water tank with a capacity of 40ltr plus and a pressure pump with a pressure of 100 bar

Has a two-way water jet spray, one with a direct point and another for a misty spray, to help douse a fire in no time

Gets a 10. 30m hose reel pipe to reach at any particular point keeping the bike at a safe distance

Custom-made water tank rack designed to achieve the centre of gravity of the bike so that the rider can ride the with no wobble and without any stress on the shoulder or back

Custom-made adjustable side stand which allows the bike to be in a stable stationary position. Also, takes away the effort required to deploy the centre stand on a heavy machine

Radium stickering which helps the bike to remain visible in low visibility conditions

A two-tone siren system with Public address system. Also comes with a Helmet mic so the rider can address people while riding the bike or to communicate with the crowd

These are the essential equipment which comes with this unique fire fighting bike designed by Gabriel Zuzarte from Road Rage Custom Builds (Mumbai), in collaboration with Siddharth .R. Tibrewal from FYR (Kolkata).