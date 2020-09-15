Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Gets A Price Hike

No one can deny the fact that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is still one of the most popular motorcycles out there. The entire automobile sector is still recovering from a slump, but when you go out to purchase a Royal Enfield, chances are, you’ll still have to face a waiting period.

The Royal Enfield Bullet continues to be an icon which is a household name. The bike is now BS6-compliant and with that update, it has now received a hike in price. The bike continues to be the most affordable Royal Enfield you can buy in India.

Royal Enfield Bullet Price

The bike is available in two basic variants: the entry-level standard variant and the top-end ES (electric start) variant. The entry-level bike is available in three colour options – Black, Forest Green, Onyx Black and Bullet Silver. On the other hand, the electric start version offers a blacked-out theme for the engine, wheels and fenders and is available in Royal Blue, Jet Black and Regal Red. The entry-level kickstart version now asks for INR 1,33,260 (Black), while the ES version asks for INR 1,42,705 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Prices could vary depending on the colour you choose. Also, these prices are INR 2,756 more, in comparison to the pre-hike prices.

Both bikes offer single-channel ABS with a front disc and a rear drum setup. The bike still aces its 346cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powertrain which produces 19.1 bhp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque, which is still more on paper, than an average bike on Indian streets. The bike comes coupled to a 5-speed gearbox and has been dominating the 350cc bike segment for more than a decade.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Twins FT Racer Debuts At The American Flat Track Competition

Being one of the oldest running models in the company’s fleet, the bike has received new colour options and a few minor styling tweaks. The company still sells the bike with its original retro and rugged looks. Although, apart from a hike in price, there is nothing new mechanically.