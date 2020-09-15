Honda Two-Wheelers India Teases A Premium Product Launch On 30th September

Honda two-wheelers India has teased the launch of a new premium machine, with the tagline, “Your Highness is arriving on…” With the call to roll out red carpets and witness the arrival of something majestic, all of it hints towards the arrival of the BS6 Honda Goldwing. Or is it something else?

This new two-wheeler will be retailed through Honda’s Big Wing outlets, confirming that it’s a premium offering and the hints suggest that it could be the BS6 Goldwing since the official website still lists the BS4 version. However, in November last year, the manufacturer has confirmed that it will be charting out an exciting and aggressive growth plan for biking enthusiasts in the country.

According to this plan, the bikemaker was to double its portfolio of premium motorcycles, taking it up to 13 in the coming fiscal. The company had also revealed that 5 new “Fun” models will be introduced in India. The bikemaker had confirmed that all existing models, ranging from 300cc to 1800cc will become practically brand new after they get the latest global updates.

With a renewed focus on ‘Make in India for the World’, Honda had committed to foray into mass production of select big bikes from India, from its current CKD / CBU operations. The current lineup of premium motorcycles on the manufacturer’s website includes the Honda CBR650R, the Honda CB1000R, the Fireblade, Africa Twin and the Goldwing. Among these, only the Africa Twin is a BS6-compliant bike, while the rest are yet to be updated to conform to the new norms. Also, Honda had only opened bookings for the Fireblade and is yet to announce official prices.

So will it be an all-new bike we’d be looking at on the 30th of September or will it be an update for an existing product? Or will it be a price announcement for the Fireblade? We’ll have to wait until we receive another update from the manufacturer. Stay tuned and we’ll tell you all about it.