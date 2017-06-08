Fiat Argo (Punto Successor) Coming To India?

If reports are to be believed, Fiat India is considering bringing the Argo hatchback to India. According to reports, the Fiat Argo will replace the Punto in the company’s product portfolio in India. It is said that the Argo might be launched in India towards the end of 2018 or early 2019.

The spiritual successor to the Punto, the Argo was recently unveiled and has been developed as well as designed by the company’s Brazilian arm. Fiat will soon launch the Argo in the Latin American markets while a few other markets will witness the launch of the hatchback later.

As compared to the Punto, the Argo receives a more modern design with sweptback headlamps at the front and a wider air dam and grille up-front. The side profile receives chunkier wheel arches and a sharper shoulder line. At the rear, the model receives wrap around two piece tail lamps, reflectors, and a diffuser.

Details on the engine options for the India-spec Argo remain unknown, although it is likely that the model will be available with both, petrol and diesel motors. In Brazil, the Fiat Argo can be had with the following engine options: 1.0-L, 1.2-L and 1.5L. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Team-BHP