Home News Peugeot 208 Spied Testing In India For The First Time
Peugeot 208 Spied Testing In India For The First Time

Peugeot 208 Spied Testing In India For The First Time

By Aditya NadkarniJune 8, 2017

French automobile manufacturer Peugeot had previously confirmed that it would enter the Indian market in the coming years. Now, ahead of its official debut, Peugeot has begun testing one of its products on India soil. Motoroids fan Shubham Gawade has shared images of the Peugeot 208 spied testing in India for the very first time.

Peugeot 208 spied testing in India front fascia

Spotted during a public road test on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, the Peugeot 208 test-mule was completely uncamouflaged save for a few tapes stuck to the logos and badges. A search on the web revealed that the model is indeed the Peugeot 208 and is registered in the name of Pune based PCA Motors.

Also read: Peugeot Acquires Ambassador Brand For INR 80 Crore

The search has also revealed that the model in question is powered by a petrol engine. In international markets, the Peugeot 208 is available with three petrol engine options: a 66 bhp 1.0-litre engine, an 80 bhp 1.2-litre engine and a 108 bhp 1.2-litre engine.

Peugeot 208 spied testing in India side profile

Peugeot had recently announced its Joint Venture (JV) with the C.K. Birla Group to re-enter the Indian automobile market. Peugeot was also in the news after the company bought the iconic Ambassador brand from Hindustan Motors.  The testing of the Peugeot 208 is likely to be a part of the brand’s study in order to finalize its product strategy in India.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

2017 Peugeot 208
Peugeot 208 spied testing in India front fascia
Peugeot 208 spied testing in India side profile
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Fiat Linea 125 S - Image Gallery

TVS Apache RR310S - Image Gallery

Modified Fortuner front

Toyota Fortuner To Jeep Renegade Modification - Image Gallery

McLaren P1 LM - Image Gallery