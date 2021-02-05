Toyota Fortuner And Legender Clock 5,000 Bookings

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has received over 5,000 bookings for the new Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender since their launch in India. Following the bookings, TKM has started deliveries of the new Fortuner and Legender to dealer partners across the country. The Fortuner enjoys a healthy share in the SUV segment with over 53 % segment share in the premium SUV space, squaring up against the likes of Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4. This is also an indication of the ever-growing popularity of the SUVs in the Indian market.

More details

The Fortuner is now powered by an upgraded 2.8L, turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS and 500Nm of peak outputs in the Automatic version while in the Manual version, the torque output is 420Nm.

The 2.7L petrol engine is unchanged, delivering 166PS and 245Nm of peak outputs. A 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter units are available. It also gets an auto limited-slip differential and lockable diff on the 4×4 models, MT and AT.

The facelifted version commands a premium of INR 1.3 lakh over the pre-facelift. The Fortuner range now starts from INR 29.98 lakh and goes up to INR 37.43 lakh for the 4×4 Diesel automatic while the Legender sits in at INR 37.58 lakh ( all prices ex-showroom ).

Official statement

Sharing his views on reaching the milestone, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We are humbled and touched by the continued faith of our loyal customers in brand Toyota. The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach. Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback thus helping us garner a good response. We are working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery time so that our customers can experience India’s most admired SUV at the earliest. The New Year has begun on a very strong note for us and we are geared up to continue to delight our customers with ever-better products and our renowned after-sales service of global standards in 2021 as well.”

It is also rumoured that Toyota is working on an all-new Fortuner with a completely new platform. It will most probably show its face to the world sometime in 2022.