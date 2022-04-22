Ferrari 296 GTS Breaks Cover

Ferrari has revealed their newest convertible, the 296 GTS. The Ferrari 296 GTS Convertible is based on the standard Ferrari 296 GTB. The Ferrari 296 GTS Convertible has the same engine as the standard Ferrari 296 GTB which is the V6 hybrid engine. This makes it one of the most powerful rear wheel drive convertibles that you can buy today. The Ferrari 296 GTS Convertible will be priced at a premium over the standard Ferrari 296 GTB.

Design

The design of the new Ferrari 296 GTS Convertible is sleek and aerodynamic focused. At the Front, The exterior uses an active aero device for generating downforce. Ferrari has taken inspiration from its classic models for the design of the B-pillar and rear haunches. The vents have been designed in a way that the hot air and cool air are separated from each other for their purposes. Move to the side and you will notice the biggest change that it gets over the standard 296 GTB.

It gets a retractable hardtop, which largely maintains the look of the coupe when it’s up. The folding roof needs 14 seconds to go up or down while the vehicle is traveling at speeds of up to 45 km/h. The interior draws heavy inspiration from the newer Ferraris such as the SF90 Stradale. It features a dashboard that houses a digital instrument cluster, capacitive touch controls for various functions and a heads up display.

Powertrain

The Ferrari 296 GTS is fitted with a 6-cylinder engine as opposed to the V8 and V12 engines. It is a 2,992 cc V6 engine which sits in a 120-degree configuration and produces 654 hp. This also achieves the record of the output per liter of 218 hp. Despite being a V6, the engine is claimed to sound as good as their naturally aspirated V12 engines thanks to its redline of 8500rpm.

The V6 is coupled to an electric motor at the rear which produces 166hp which takes the total output to 830hp. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 7.45 kWh battery enables the 296 GTS Convertible to be driven on electric power alone for 25kms and at speeds up to 135kph.

Four driving modes will be offered via the ‘eManettino’ switch which includes eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, and Qualifier with each level having different levels of electric motor assist.