Lamborghini Huracan Achieves A New Production Milestone

Lamborghini has announced that the 20000th Huracan rolled off the production line. The 20000th Huracan to roll off the production line was the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) in Grigio Acheso Matt. Lamborghini has also mentioned that since 2014, 71% of the Lamborghini Huracan owners have chosen the Coupe style version whereas 29% of owners have chosen the open-air products. In the year 2021 too, the company saw a huge growth by Lamborghini Huracan contributing to 2,586units. The Lamborghini Huracan STO has the most part of it.

Lamborghini Huracan: a quick recap

The newest Huracan in the lineup is the STO. The Huracan STO weighs 83kgs lighter than the Standard Huracan EVO tipping the scale at just 1,399 kg. Almost 75% of the body is made up of carbon fibre and you can even add more carbon fibre parts with options! The whole front section of the Huracan STO is a single carbon fibre panel to reduce weight and the whole front section folds open forward like a giant clamshell.

The Huracan STO deletes the luggage space in the bonnet to make way for ducts that force air into the front splitters to increase the downforce. The front and rear tracks have been widened and you’ll notice a huge fin running down the rear. You also cannot miss out on the huge wing which can be manually adjusted at three levels. The STO uses the familiar sweet-sounding naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 which pushes out 640hp and 565nm of torque.

The Performante misses out on AWD and gets its power sent to the rear wheels just like the race car. It uses LDVI which is an electronic system used to control all the drive modes and the rear-wheel steering. The STO also gets new driving modes such as STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. Thankfully, it retains the nose lift function to tackle our roads. The 0-100 km/h time is 3 seconds and the top speed is 310 km/h. The engine has been tuned for better response and sound to give a race car feel.

The performance figures are a step down from the other Huracan models but one should remember that the STO is more track-focused rather than straight-line speed. All in all, there is nothing more extreme than the Huracan STO and if you have an access to a racetrack then this Italian beast should definitely be on your list!