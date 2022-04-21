Tata Tiago Achieves 4 Lakh Production Milestone

Tata Motors have acheived a new production milestone after they rolled out 4 lakh units of the Tiago from its facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The hatchback achieved this milestone after 6 years. The Tiago goes up with the likes of the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The hatchback has seen multiple facelifts over the years. It also saw the launch of the performance oriented JTP version and the crossover-like styled NRG variant.

Official statement

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “This is indeed a historic milestone for Tata Motors as Tiago is the first car to complete this milestone in a short span. Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry. The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers. We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry.”

Tata Tiago: a quick recap

Tata recently launched a new top-end variant in the Tiago and also introduced the option of CNG. This new variant is called the XZ+ and it brings the Tiago up a notch. Talking about the looks, although the design is the same the car gets a new colour option called the Midnight Plum. This colour is specially developed for and is exclusive to the Tiago XZ+.

The already existing colours like; Opal White, Arizona Blue, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey will still make their way to this variant. The car still runs on the same 15-inch diamond-cut Hyperstyle alloy wheels which complement the new look perfectly. The changes include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome elements on the front and side, and a premium dual-tone theme for the interior.

The simple dashboard layout accentuates the contrast between the black and beige colour scheme and the chrome inserts on the door handles further elevate the look. The Tiago is powered by a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine that produces 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission.