Uber Teams Up With Bajaj To Deploy The Qute Quadricycle On The Streets Of Bengaluru

Heavy traffic and congestion is quite a problem for many cities in India. Bengaluru is also one of the cities on the list. However, Uber has decided to solve the problem by teaming up with Bajaj Auto in an initiative to ease travel around the city, by inducing the Bajaj Qute Quadricycle in its fleet of taxis. The 4-passenger quadricycle will now be placed under a new XS category on Uber’s ride-hailing app, to provide a quicker and cheaper alternative of travel. The Bajaj-Uber (Qute) Partnership is only available in Bengaluru for now and might move on to other cities if it turns out to be a success.

If you live around Indira Nagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout and other parts of the outer ring road, then you can book your own quadricycle ride from the 13th of June. Each time you choose the UberXS option, you will get to experience the first Indian quadricycle designed to make your commute easier, faster, affordable and reliable. The Qute is available in petrol as well as CNG variants. The Bajaj Qute is not only lightweight but it also has a small footprint which makes it much more fuel efficient when compared to other small cars or 3-wheelers. The smaller size of the vehicle will help you zip through city traffic and park in tight spaces that you never thought were possible to park in. To book a ride in the small Bajaj Quadricycle, all you need to do is log on to your Uber app and click on UberXS.

Commenting on the partnership, Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s most trusted names, Bajaj Auto, to launch Bajaj Qute on Uber XS in Bengaluru. At Uber, we constantly work towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities, with technology at the heart of our solutions. This partnership is an extension of Uber’s commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilization and improving rider convenience.”