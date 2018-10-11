Expensive Korean: Hyosung GT 250 R Launched In India At INR 3.38 Lakh!

The Hyosung GT 250 and its big bike intent has made a comeback in India. The bike was launched today by Kinetic Motoroyale at a price of INR 3.38 lakh (Ex-showroom). A bit steep for a 250 cc at a time when better and more powerful machinery is available and retails for far less. Hyosung already has a good brand recall and a base of 7,000 customers in India and has tied up with Motoroyale to expand it further.

Also Read: Kinetic Motoroyale Launches The FB Mondial HPS 300 in India At INR 3.37 Lakh

The Hyosung GT 250 R boasts of a twin-cylinder, oil-cooled, 250cc engine which cranks out 28 bhp @ 10,000 rpm and 22.07 Nm of torque at 8000 clicks. With an official tagline of “Big on Attitude. Big on the Road,” the bike’s motor has been paired to a 5-speed gearbox and with such specs, and that price, the bike might be asking a little too much for what it is.

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes In India 2019

Mind you, this is not even the GD 250 R, which is a better styled and sharper looking motorcycle available elsewhere. What we do get though is a GT 125 R styled motorcycle, which is powered by a 250cc motor under its litre-class body. The same bike was launched earlier this year, equipped with ABS, when Hyosung was still a partner with the now out of the game DSK group.

Suspension duties on the Hyosung GT250 R are taken care of by USD forks at the front and a hydraulic mono suspension unit at the rear. The bike features a single disc setup at the front and rear respectively. Fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres. This time arounds, the bike features a semi-analogue instrument console, a double decker projector headlight setup, lowered clipons, and a USD front suspension setup. The bike will retail through Motoroyale’s dealerships, where outlets will be opened in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi in October, while Cochin and Bangalore will be added in November.