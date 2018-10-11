Yamaha Unveils India Bound 2019 YZF-R3

After having patent images leaked for its upcoming R3, Yamaha has officially unveiled the 2019 model that is bound to come to India by late 2019. The all-new YZF-R3 follows the new “R” design which is similar to that of the new R15 V3, which includes an air-intake located in the centre that separates the new dual full LED headlamps.

Additionally, it now features a more premium looking and functioning USD (Upside-Down) 37 mm KYB forks at the front that are finished in gold, a KYB mono-shock that’s adjustable for preload at the rear, it also gets a fully digital LCD speedometer and gets ride of its analogue rev meter.

The overall fairing design has been changed and it now gets a similar Yamaha R1 inspired fuel tank that also allows for more knee space, the handlebar to has been lowered by 22mm for a more involving position. The 2019 R3 looks completely new at the front, but the rear design seems to be unchanged, it even seems to carry over the same taillight design, but hey don’t fix what’s not broken, especially with a sexy tail like that.

The changes to the overall fairing have made the R3 more aerodynamic resulting in an increase in top speed by 8 km/hr. The 2019 R3 will use the same 321cc 4-stroke, liquid cooled, in-line 2 cylinder that still produces 42 bhp of power @ 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque @ 9,000 rpm. No additional mechanical changes have been made to this powertrain which isn’t such a bad thing after all.

Yamaha is expected to launch the R3 by late 2019 and will see a slight price bump over the current Rs. 3,49,000/- (ex-showroom) asking price. It is now available with two new colour options called Yamaha Blue and Power Black.