EXCLUSIVE: New Generation 2019 Wego Spotted, Launch Expected Next Year

The TVS Wego is a nice 110 cc scooter with quite a unisex appeal. It has been on sale since 2010 and has received its due share of updates since then. 2019 is now just 2 months away, making the Wego almost a nine-year-old product which is quite a long time for a scooter to be in production without a generation upgrade. A set of spy images sent by a fellow petrolhead Abhilash Mishra showcase what we believe to be the new generation of the Wego. Seen on the road, wrapped in camouflage, it sure is the right time to see the new Wego and witness another model from TVS fight it out in the red-hot scooter segment.

Although the bike was camouflaged, it still retains the distinctive shape and lines of the Wego. The fuel filler cap stays at the same place, behind the rider’s seat. There is no inclusion of any LED lighting in the scooter, which probably should change when the bike comes out. Also seen in the spy shots are new more angular rear view mirrors. The reader who sent in the pictures also stated that there were a part analogue and digital console aligned to the left and right of the dash. He also mentioned that the exhaust sounds a bit more sporty, on the lines of the Ntorq.

We predict that the scooter will not be out anytime soon, with TVS just launching a new edition of their other 110 cc scooter, the Jupiter Grande. We also assume the new Wego to be powered by a revised version of the same 110 cc unit which powers both the current Wego and the Jupiter. In terms of pricing, it should not be much higher than the current Wego which is priced at INR 53,413, Ex-Showroom, Mumbai. The scooter’s main competitor would be the Honda Activa which is now in its 5th generation of productions and also crossed the 2 crore sales milestone very recently.