Bajaj Dominar 400 Terra Debuts In Colombia

For riders who spend long hours on the highway and also like exploring broken roads, Bajaj has introduced a new version of the Dominar 400 in Colombia. Called the Dominar 400 Terra, this model brings a fresh look along with a few practical additions for touring. While the motorcycle is based on the regular Dominar 400 sold there, it gets exclusive styling and accessories that give it a more adventure-friendly character.
The new model is priced at COP 20,390,000 (around Rs 5.78 lakh). It sits above the standard Dominar 400 Touring in Colombia.
Price Comparison
|Model
|Price
|Dominar 400 Touring
|COP 18,990,000
|Dominar 400 Terra
|COP 20,390,000
New Look With Exclusive Styling
The Terra version gets its own identity with changes that are not offered on the regular motorcycle.
Some of the visual updates include:
- Matte brown paint finish
- Topographic style graphics
- 3D Dominar logo on the fuel tank
- 400 side decal
- Block pattern dual purpose tyres
These changes give the motorcycle a tougher appearance while keeping the familiar Dominar design.
Touring Accessories Added From Factory
Apart from the cosmetic updates, Bajaj has also added a few useful accessories for riders who travel frequently.
The Dominar 400 Terra comes with:
- Saddle stays for mounting luggage
- Rear luggage rack
- Dual purpose tyres for better grip on mixed surfaces
These additions make carrying luggage easier during long rides and also improve confidence on rough roads.
Engine And Hardware
The Colombian version continues with the older 373cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine.
Engine specifications are listed below:
- 373cc liquid cooled engine
- 40 PS of power
- 35 Nm of torque
- Six speed gearbox
- Slipper clutch
The motorcycle continues to use the same mechanical package that has already been available in the Colombian market.
Different From The India Spec Dominar 400
There are a few notable differences between the motorcycle sold in Colombia and the latest Indian version.
- Colombia gets the older 373cc engine
- India now uses a 349cc engine
- Colombian model gets the older LCD instrument console
- India gets Bluetooth connectivity
- Turn by turn navigation is available on the Indian bike
- Both versions continue with dual channel ABS and LED lighting
Bajaj introduced the smaller 349cc engine in India after updating the motorcycle to comply with the latest GST regulations.