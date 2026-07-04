New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch Confirmed For July 28

Recently, there were several speculations about the launch of the new-generation Toyota Hilux in India. Now, there is finally a confirmed date. Toyota is all set to launch the all-new Hilux in India on July 28, 2026. The updated pickup was revealed globally last year and will soon arrive in the Indian market with a fresh design, a new cabin, more features and the possibility of mild-hybrid technology.
The Hilux has always been known for its durability, strong diesel engine and excellent off-road ability. With this update, Toyota is also adding more comfort and technology for buyers who use it every day.
Key highlights
|Details
|Information
|Launch Date
|July 28, 2026
|Engine
|2.8-litre diesel
|Gearbox
|6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|Drivetrain
|4WD
|Hybrid
|48V mild-hybrid expected
|Expected Price
|Higher than current model
Fresh styling with a tougher look
The new Hilux gets a completely redesigned front section. It looks sharper and more modern than the current version.
Some of the expected exterior changes include:
- New honeycomb grille with Toyota lettering
- Slim LED headlamps
- New front bumper with larger skid plate
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Squared wheel arches
- Updated LED tail lamps
- Revised rear bumper and tailgate styling
The pickup continues to use Toyota’s IMV body-on-frame platform, which is known for durability and strong off-road performance.
More premium cabin
Toyota is expected to give the Hilux a much more modern interior. The dashboard has been redesigned and gets larger displays along with several convenience features.
Expected cabin features include:
- Dual 12.3-inch screens
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Digital instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered front seats
- 360-degree camera
- Physical buttons for climate and off-road controls
- New steering wheel and centre console
The cabin is expected to feel more premium while still offering the practical layout that Hilux buyers prefer.
Diesel engine likely to continue
Toyota is not expected to introduce a new engine for the India-spec Hilux.
The pickup will most likely use the familiar 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 204hp and up to 500Nm of torque. Buyers can expect both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case is also expected to continue.
Reports also suggest Toyota could introduce the 48V mild-hybrid system already available with the Fortuner Neo Drive. If launched, it could improve fuel efficiency and provide smoother performance.
Globally, the new Hilux can tow up to 3,500kg and carry a payload of up to one tonne.
Safety expected to get a major upgrade
Toyota is likely to offer a wider list of safety equipment with the new Hilux.
Expected safety features include:
- Six airbags
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Hill Assist Control
- Downhill Assist Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Emergency Driving Stop System
Expected price
The current Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new design, extra features and additional safety equipment, the new-generation model is expected to cost slightly more.