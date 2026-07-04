Kia Signals Its Next Big India Launches With New EV And Hybrid Teaser

Kia India has dropped a new teaser, but it does not show a car. It only flashes two words, HEV and BEV. That small clue is enough to suggest that the company is getting ready to introduce two new electrified models for the Indian market. Based on recent testing and earlier confirmations, the teaser is most likely pointing towards the Kia Syros EV and the Kia Sorento Hybrid.
The timing is interesting because Kia is enjoying strong sales in India and is now preparing to expand its electric and hybrid lineup.
What The New Teaser Suggests
The teaser hints at two different powertrain options.
- HEV stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- BEV stands for Battery Electric Vehicle
- Kia has not confirmed the names yet
- The Syros EV and Sorento Hybrid are the strongest possibilities
Both vehicles have already been spotted testing on Indian roads, making their arrival look much closer.
Kia Syros EV Could Arrive First
Kia has already confirmed that the Syros EV will make its debut this month. It will become the brand’s fourth electric vehicle in India after the EV6, EV9 and Carens Clavis EV.
The electric SUV is expected to keep the same tall and boxy design as the regular Syros while getting a few EV-specific changes.
Expected highlights include:
- Closed front grille
- New alloy wheels
- Charging port on the front fender
- Exclusive colour options
- EV badges
The cabin is also expected to offer most of the features seen on the petrol model.
These may include a large 30-inch Trinity display, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dashcam, connected car technology and Level 2 ADAS.
Expected Battery Options
|Battery
|Power
|Torque
|42 kWh
|95 bhp
|147 Nm
|49 kWh
|113 bhp
|147 Nm
DC fast charging is also expected to be offered.
Sorento Hybrid Could Become Kia’s New Flagship
The second vehicle teased by Kia is expected to be the Sorento Hybrid. Test mules have already been seen in India, suggesting development is moving ahead.
The Sorento will sit above the Seltos in Kia’s lineup and will be offered as a premium three-row SUV.
Expected features include:
- Six and seven-seat layouts
- Panoramic sunroof
- Bose sound system
- Ventilated front seats
- Multi-zone climate control
- Head-up display
- Level 2 ADAS
Internationally, the Sorento is available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. India is expected to receive a hybrid version, while a plug-in hybrid cannot be ruled out.
The hybrid setup could deliver around 261 bhp and 350 Nm, making it one of the most powerful SUVs in its segment.
Expected Rivals
The Syros EV is expected to compete with:
- Tata Nexon EV
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
The Sorento Hybrid is likely to take on:
- Skoda Kodiaq
- Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
- Toyota Fortuner
- Jeep Meridian
- MG Majestor
Expected Pricing
|Model
|Expected Price
|Kia Syros EV
|Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh
|Kia Sorento Hybrid
|Rs 40 lakh to Rs 55 lakh