Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale revealed with a manual gearbox, but there is a catch

In a world where more performance cars are moving towards automatic gearboxes, Ferrari has gone back to the basics and brought back a manual gearbox after almost 14 years. The Italian sports car maker has revealed the new 12Cilindri Manuale, but there is a catch. This is not a traditional manual gearbox. It uses Ferrari’s new ‘Manuale By Wire’ technology that gives drivers the feel of a real six-speed manual while keeping the convenience of an eight-speed dual clutch automatic. Production will be limited to just 1,499 units, with each car priced at €590,000 (around Rs 6.42 crore).
Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale Engine And Gearbox
The biggest talking point is the new transmission setup. Although it feels like a proper manual, there is no mechanical connection between the gear lever and gearbox.
Key details
- 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine
- 830 hp and 678 Nm
- Rev limit of 9,500 rpm
- Eight speed dual clutch transmission underneath
- Works like a six speed manual through Manuale By Wire
- Three pedal layout with clutch pedal
- Can also be driven in full automatic mode
Drivers can perform manual gear changes, use heel and toe techniques, and even stall the car if the clutch is not used correctly. If traffic gets tiring, a button lets the gearbox return to automatic mode.
Performance Stays Just As Quick
Even with the manual style setup, Ferrari has not sacrificed performance.
|Specification
|Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale
|Engine
|6.5 litre V12 petrol
|Power
|830 hp
|Torque
|678 Nm
|Transmission
|8 speed DCT with Manuale By Wire
|0 to 100 kmph
|2.9 seconds
|Top Speed
|Over 340 kmph
|Production
|1,499 units
Ferrari says the sprint from 0 to 100 kmph takes just 2.9 seconds, matching the regular 12Cilindri. The top speed also stays above 340 kmph.
Small Design Changes Make It Special
The Manuale looks familiar but gets several exclusive touches. Some of the changes include:
- Manuale badges on the front fenders
- Laser etched Ferrari side logos with silver finish
- New forged five spoke alloy wheels
- Pinstripe finish on the front splitter and rear winglets
- Optional racing inspired exterior livery
- Available in 25 exterior colours
The car still keeps the long bonnet, slim headlights, quad exhausts, active rear winglets and carbon fibre elements seen on the standard model.
Cabin Gets A Proper Manual Experience
Inside, the Manuale gets a completely different feel. Ferrari has redesigned the centre console to fit a classic style aluminium gear lever with an open gate pattern. Buyers can choose between silver or black finish for the gear knob.
Other interior highlights include:
- New gated gear shifter
- Three pedal layout with clutch pedal
- Comfort or Racing seats
- Six groove seat pattern inspired by the six speed gearbox
- Triple screen dashboard carried over from the standard model
The gear lever also shows whether the car is running in manual or automatic mode.
Limited Numbers And Seven Year Support
Ferrari will build only 1,499 examples of the 12Cilindri Manuale. Buyers also receive Ferrari’s seven year maintenance package, covering scheduled servicing with genuine parts through the company’s official dealer network.