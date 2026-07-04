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  • Mahindra BE 7 Spotted Again: Here’s What We Noticed Mahindra BE 7 Spotted Again: H...

Mahindra BE 7 Spotted Again: Here’s What We Noticed

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Mahindra is getting closer to adding one more electric SUV to its growing EV range. Fresh spy images show the upcoming BE 7 testing with heavy camouflage, but there is still plenty to notice. The new SUV looks larger than the BE 6 and carries a more upright design. One detail that clearly stands out is the frameless doors, a feature that is usually seen on luxury cars.

The latest test vehicle also looks much closer to production, suggesting that the launch may not be very far away.

Expected Size And Positioning

The BE 7 is expected to sit above the BE 6 in Mahindra’s electric lineup. It is likely to offer more cabin space along with a stronger road presence.

DetailsExpected Information
SegmentPremium electric SUV
PlatformINGLO
Battery options59 kWh, 70 kWh, 79 kWh
Expected rangeUp to 600 km (claimed)
Drive optionsRWD, AWD possible
Expected launchLate 2026
Expected priceRs 20 lakh to Rs 29 lakh

Design Gets A Premium Touch

Even under camouflage, many styling details can be seen. The production model appears to stay close to the BE.07 concept shown earlier.

Some visible design highlights include:

  • Frameless doors
  • Flush pop-out door handles
  • Boxy SUV shape
  • Strong shoulder line
  • Large alloy wheels
  • Sloping roofline
  • Chunky wheel arch cladding
  • Rear spoiler with hidden rear wiper
  • Vertical LED tail lamp layout

The front also appears to have C-shaped LED lighting elements, although the final headlamp design is still covered.

Cabin Could Borrow Features From XEV Models

The interior has not been fully revealed yet. However, the test vehicle appears to use seats similar to the XEV 9e and XEV 9S. Mahindra is also expected to introduce a different dashboard layout for the BE 7.

Expected features include:

  • Triple 12.3-inch screen setup
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Harman Kardon sound system
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Powered and ventilated front seats
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Ambient lighting
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Level 2+ ADAS
  • 360-degree camera
  • Multiple airbags

Battery And Performance

Mahindra is expected to use the same battery packs already seen in its latest INGLO-based SUVs.

The expected options are:

  • 59 kWh battery
  • 70 kWh battery
  • 79 kWh battery

Rear-wheel-drive versions are likely to be offered first. There is also a chance that Mahindra could introduce an all-wheel-drive version later. The larger battery pack could deliver a claimed driving range of around 600 km, while real-world figures may be closer to 500 km.

What Makes It Different?

The frameless doors make the BE 7 stand apart from other mass-market SUVs. This feature is mostly found on premium luxury models and could make the BE 7 one of the most distinctive electric SUVs in its price range. Along with its upright styling and larger dimensions, the SUV looks ready to attract buyers looking for something different from regular electric SUVs.

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