Europe To Receive Yamaha XSR 125 Soon?

Small capacity performance motorcycles are all the rage in Europe because of their licensing rules. And if reports are to believed, Europe is soon going to receive another small capacity cracker in the form of Yamaha XSR 125. As the name suggests, it will borrow design cues from the XSR 155. For the uninitiated, the XSR 155 is based on the R15 while the XSR 125 is going to be based on the R125 and MT125. Yamaha shouldn’t face any problem in swapping the engine as both the 125cc motorcycles listed above are already on sale in Europe.

There’s currently no word regarding XSR 125’s India arrival but we shouldn’t expect the 125cc retro-modern roadtster to land here anytime soon.

What we currently know so far is that it will utilise the same 125cc 15PS- and 11.5Nm-producing motor. It should provide enough juice to keep beginners entertained. This is what 125cc performance-oriented motorcycles like the XSR 125 are mainly developed for. To give the beginners a taste of performance before they graduate to bigger capacity motorcycles. Just like the XSR 155, we can expect the XSR 125 to utilize the same cycle parts found om the R125 and the MT-125. Reports suggest that the XSR 125 is going to be 10mm taller than its larger counterpart, perhaps due to the suspension tune being firmer for Europe.

Compared to the MT-125, the XSR 125 is going to have a slightly wider handlebar and the wheelbase should be a bit tighter. The Yamaha XSR155 gets an all-digital, blue-backlit, circular display for instrumentation and to go with it, a tiny LED tail light behind the saddle, a’la custom motorcycles. The same can be expected to get carried forward by its 125cc counterpart as well.

As mentioned above, it won’t be wise to anticipate the arrival of the XSR family in India anytime soon. Instead of the XSR, we will soon receive the Yamaha FZ-X. While it may look inspired from the XSR 155 in terms of looks, it is going to borrow its engine and underpinnings from the FZ-S.

The motor comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It’s capable to deliver a maximum power of 12.4PS at 7250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm.