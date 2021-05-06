This 700cc Chinese Cruiser Could Give Some Italian Beauties A Run For Their Money!

The general conception regarding Chinese automobiles is that they are heavily ‘inspired’ from other offerings by popular manufacturers. Some Chinese motorcycles and cars almost look like doppelgangers of other vehicles. But Benda is different. The Chinese two-wheeler maker showcased the LF-01 concept at the 18th Motor Expo held at Chongqing, in September last year. It grabbed eyeballs because of its radical design and now, it is taking shape in an actual motorcycle named LFC700. The company is all geared up to launch the LFC700 on July 1.

More details

While the popular middleweight cruisers take the retro route in terms of styling, the LFC700 has gone down the radical route and it seems to be working for it!

Looks

It looks sharp and beefy at the same time. Even in its production form, it looks like a concept. That has been achieved by incorporating sophisticated aluminium body panels that make it look futuristic. The front end is highlighted by a round headlamp unit which is flanked by fighter-jet inspired small gaps serving as air intake vents. One aspect of the concept motorcycle that really stood out was the massive 310-section rear tyre. Yes, Benda is offering the same fat rubber (wrapped on an 18-inch alloy wheel) in the production variant too, albeit as an optional fitment. Even the stock tyre is pretty meaty, at 240mm. It uses a 19-inch alloy wheel up front, wrapped with a 130-section tyre.

Specs

Powering the bike is a 680cc four-cylinder, water-cooled engine which churns out 96.55bhp at 12000rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch while top speed has been capped at 180 kmph. Speaking of its dynamics, the motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar frame with an all-aluminium body which constricts the weight of the motorcycle to 215 kilos. The motorcycle is suspended on an inverted front fork and a rear monoshock – both fully adjustable. Benda has hinted the bike will be priced somewhere around CNY 40,000, about Rs 4.58 lakh. That’s excellent value for money, if you ask us!

Although we want Benda’s offerings to enter the Indian market but that seems highly unlikely at the moment. Talking about Chinese motorcycles, we are set to receive the CFMoto 650 NK soon, accompanied by a couple of Benellis too.