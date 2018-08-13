Emission Scandal Hits Japan; Manufacturers Admit Improper Testing

After the German car-makers, the emission scandal has hit the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan. However, unlike the German vehicles, the Japanese cars and motorcycles were not fitted with a defeat device. Instead, it was a failure to conducted proper fuel economy or emissions checks.

After Nissan and Subaru admitted that they had cheated on the fuel economy readings, Japanese transport ministry ordered other manufacturers to internally review their tests.

In latest updates, three more Japanese automobile manufacturers – Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha – have accepted and apologized for improper emission calculations. The three manufacturers added that none of the data was manipulated and the improper calculations only affect vehicles sold in Japan. As the affected violate local emission norms, it will not result in a global recall, which happened in the case of German car makers.

After internal reviews, Mazda announced that it found inappropriate data on 72 units while Yamaha found seven. The three brands have also said that they would take necessary steps to prevent such miscalculations from happening in the future.

Toshihiro Suzuki, CEO, Suzuki Motor Corporation said at a news conference, “The checking mechanism was insufficient. We regret that we left the inspections to factories.”

