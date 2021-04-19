Nissan Magnite’s Rampage Continues: Breaches 50,000 Bookings

The Nissan Magnite was primarily launched keeping just two things in mind – to wage a price war against its rivals and to mark Nissan’s comeback in the Indian market. The past few months have shown us that it has managed to tick both the boxes and the latest stats released by the company have confirmed the same. The Magnite has received a phenomenal Customer response, clocking over 50,000 bookings & 10,000 wholesale deliveries since its launch on December 02, 2020.

More numbers

Since its launch on December 2,2020, the all-new Nissan Magnite has received 2,78,000 plus enquiries with more than 50,000 bookings with 5,000 (10%) bookings on the digital platform and 45,000 through the on-ground bookings at the Nissan dealerships.

Approximately 15% of these bookings made were on the CVT models and approximately 60% of them were top-end variants that is XV and XV Premium. As an industry first on Customer delight, Nissan India has protected the prices for the already booked customers to ensure that they receive the deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite on the booking price despite the change in prices on account of escalation of raw material costs.

Nissan India, in February, announced a special Valentine’s programme for its booked and waiting customers. Two rounds of winners have been announced, of which two lucky people, one from city of Noida and one from Bangalore, have got a 100% cash back on their all-new Nissan Magnite. 198 winners also received grade upgrades and other benefits. Soon, the third round of winners will also be announced as a part of this programme in May 2021.

Official statement

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the Customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the Carismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit.