2019 Land Rover Discovery Launched With A New 2.0-Litre Diesel Engine

Today, Jaguar Land Rover India, announced the launch of the new 2.0-litre high-powered Ingenium diesel variant for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery in India. The prices for this new engine option will start from INR 75.18 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The 2-litre diesel engine will be available in S, SE, HSE and HSE Luxury trim of the Land Rover Discovery, and will produce about 237 HP and 500 Nm of peak torque. This advanced engine is also Jaguar Land Rover’s first powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology, which can deliver extra thrust from the engine.

The Discovery seamlessly incorporates luxury, technology and off-road capability in one compelling package. With the best-in-class approach angle of 34°, a ramp angle of 27.5°, a departure angle of 30°, a water wading depth capability of 900 mm and a 3,500 kg towing capacity, the Discovery connects desirability with an unstoppable spirit of adventure. The 2019 Land Rover Discovery 2-litre diesel also offers a rich set of features to choose from, including Electrically reclining seats, Intelligent Seat Fold, Four-zone Climate Control, Powered third-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, Cabin Air Ionisation, 360° Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Protect and Remote.

Representing brand’s spirit of ‘Never Stop Discovering’, the Land Rover Discovery blends the versatility of a beautifully crafted, full-size 7-seat interior packed full of clever design details with dramatic dimensions, clean modern lines and a dynamic outline. The Land Rover range in India even includes the Discovery Sport which starts at Rs 44.68 Lakh, the Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs 52.06 Lakh, the Discovery which starts at Rs 75.18 Lakh, the Range Rover Velar which starts at Rs 72.47 Lakh, the Range Rover Sport which starts at Rs 86.71 Lakh and finally the Range Rover which starts at Rs 181.86 Lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said:“The Discovery’s unmatched capability and versatility has now been enhanced with the introduction of the high powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price that we believe will enable the Discovery to appeal to a wider customer base.”