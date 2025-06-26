Volvo XC60 Becomes Best-Selling Volvo Model of All Time

Quick Overview
- Volvo XC60 surpasses the legendary 240 to become the brand’s all-time bestseller
- Over 2.7 million units sold globally since launch in 2008
- Remains one of the safest and most family-friendly premium SUVs in the market
The Volvo XC60 has officially overtaken the iconic Volvo 240 to become the Swedish carmaker’s highest-selling model ever. Since its debut in 2008, the mid-size luxury SUV has clocked over 2.7 million units in global sales, a milestone that cements its position as Volvo’s modern-day flagship for families.
Back in the ‘80s, the 240 was the car you’d find in every Swedish driveway. Today, it’s the XC60 wearing that badge of honour across continents, including India, where premium SUV buyers value a mix of safety, tech, and subtle Scandinavian charm.
What Makes the XC60 a Hit?
According to Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra, it’s the SUV’s perfect balance of design, safety, and practicality that makes it the go-to choice for urban families. And that’s hard to argue with.
The XC60 doesn’t shout luxury—it whispers it with crisp LED lighting, a minimalist cabin wrapped in high-quality materials, and intuitive tech like the Google-based infotainment system. On the safety front, it continues to be a benchmark setter.
The original model introduced ‘City Safety’—a low-speed AEB system that became standard across the industry. Later updates brought features like Oncoming Lane Mitigation, steering assist, and all-around driver aids that help it maintain top scores in global crash safety ratings.
Family-Sized Power with Swedish Restraint
Globally, the XC60 is offered with mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains, though in India the B5 mild-hybrid petrol remains the most accessible option. It delivers 250hp from a 2.0-litre turbo engine, paired with a silky 8-speed automatic and AWD.
Competitors like the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz GLC all offer similar tech and performance. But the XC60 stands apart with its understated Scandinavian appeal, comfort-first cabin, and focus on being a safe family car rather than just a flashy SUV.
Final Thoughts
In an era where badge value often trumps actual value, the Volvo XC60 feels like the grown-up in the room. It doesn’t try to wow you with gimmicks. It quietly delivers on what matters—safety, comfort, and a clean aesthetic. Now that it’s Volvo’s top-seller ever, it’s safe to say: the Swedes knew what they were doing all along.