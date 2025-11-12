2026 Toyota Hilux Revealed – Diesel, Hybrid, EV & Hydrogen! The Most Powerful Hilux Ever is Here

Toyota has unveiled the new 2026 Hilux, and this time, it’s not just another update. The popular pickup is going into a different phase: more powertrain options than ever before. It will be the first time the Hilux will be offered in electric, hybrid, and even hydrogen options to join the conventional diesel and gasoline engines.
This ninth generation model is part of Toyota’s strategy to offer different power options for various markets. Instead of focusing on just one engine type, the company wants to give buyers choices that fit their needs.
You now get:
- A Battery Electric (BEV) version
- A 48V hybrid model
- The traditional diesel and petrol engines
- And even a hydrogen fuel cell FCEV version coming later
With this, the Hilux becomes one of the most versatile and modern Toyotas ever built.
The theme behind the design of the 2026 Hilux is “Tough and Agile.”
The front is bold, with slim headlamps, a wide bar carrying the TOYOTA name, and a reshaped bumper. The electric version gets a closed grille improve airflow and unique alloy wheels. A few small things, like a new rear deck step and reworked side steps, make it easier to use every day.
The new Hilux will only come in Double Cab form, as preferred by most customers globally.
Inside, Toyota has taken some inspiration from the new Land Cruiser. The dashboard seems cleaner and more modern. You get a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. In the electric version, there’s also a shift-by-wire gear selector.
There are further useful touches such as:
- Wireless charging for phones
- Rear USB ports
- MyToyota app for remote access and fleet tracking
For handling and safety, Toyota has added electric power steering for the first time. The pickup also gets the latest Toyota T-Mate system.
This includes things like:
- Proactive Driving Assist
- Low Speed Acceleration Control
- Emergency Stop System
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Safe Exit Assist
- Driver Monitor Camera
Software can also be updated over-the-air, so owners don’t need to frequently visit service centers.
The Hilux BEV uses a 59.2 kWh battery with two e-axles for all-wheel drive. Power output is 205 Nm front and 268.6 Nm rear. It offers about 240 km of range (WLTP), 715 kg payload, and 1,600 kg towing. The off-road ability remains the same as before due to its body-on-frame design and waterproof battery setup. A Multi-Terrain Select system and Multi-Terrain Monitor improve traction and control across rough surfaces, keeping the Hilux strong off-road as ever.
The Hilux 48V Hybrid couples the 2.8-litre diesel with a small battery and motor. It’s more efficient and refined, yet it retains the 1-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing limit.
Still, Toyota will continue to offer the diesel (2.8-litre) and petrol (2.7-litre) variants in some markets such as Eastern Europe and possibly India in 2026.
In the end, the hydrogen fuel cell Hilux will appear in 2028. This will have long driving range and fast refueling while producing zero tailpipe emissions.
In short, Toyota has turned the Hilux into a modern, future-ready truck. It retained all the strength and toughness that made it famous but now adds new energy options for the changing world.