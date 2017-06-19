Eicher Polaris Multix Launched In Delhi

Eicher Polaris launched the Multix personal utility vehicle in Delhi, with prices starting at INR 3.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The company inaugurated the new showroom, Setco Sahib Auto, which is located at C -46/A, South Ganesh Nagar, Opp- Mother Dairy Gate No. 2, Patparganj, Delhi. Inaugurated by Panjak Dubey, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Eicher Polaris, the dealership will offer the entire Multix range of AX+ and MX variants along with the entire range of accessories and solutions to consumers in the region.

The Multix, according to the company, is designed and engineered to suit a family, business and power generation needs of the consumer. The model has a generous cabin space that can seat a family of five along with luggage. Multix can be converted to create a storage space of 1918 liters. In approximately 3 minutes, the vehicle can be configured for seating a family to a larger boot space in order to cater to the business needs of the consumer.

Equipped with a Pro Ride independent suspension system, coupled with a ground clearance of 172 mm, the Multix delivers an unmatched ride experience on all kinds of roads. Powered by a diesel engine, Multix is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 28.45 kmpl. It has a tubular frame structure and Roll-Over Protection System (ROPS) that provides structural stability. The vehicle delivers efficiency and durability through its Flexituff body. It has undergone over 18,00,000 km equivalent of rigorous testing for off-road reliability, safety & durability and has been tested on one of the world’s toughest testing tracks in abroad as well as in India on specially built test tracks.

With the help of the X-Port feature, the Multix can generate power up to 3 KW, and unlock the potentials of independent businessmen, as it can be used for lighting homes and powering professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, Eicher Polaris, said, “It is a proud moment for us to launch Multix in the capital. We will be soon launching in other metro markets as well. Multix is a ground-up innovation, designed and engineered for the independent businessman. It is a personal vehicle loaded with utility to empower independent business owners and help them unlock their potential. We look forward to value adding to the business and personal needs of these businessmen across Delhi.”