eBikeGo Launches ‘Rugged’ Electric Scooter; Claims To Be The Toughest EV Ever Built

After teasing us with its upcoming offering ‘Rugged’, Indian EV startup eBikeGo has now launched two variants of the electric scooter. The Rugged electric scooter is claimed to be ‘the toughest electric scooter’ out there and is being offered in two versions – G1 and G1+, with a starting price of ₹79,999. Prices of the scooter hover in the ₹79,999 (ex-showroom) and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) bracket. The price accounts for the FAME II subsidy, but not the state subsidy. They should get even more affordable if you include the state subsidies as well.#

Specs and features

Coming to the numbers now, it features a 3kW motor that can propel this tough electric scooter to a top speed of 70 km/h. It boasts of two 2 kWh batteries that can be replaced.

eBikeGo claims that the batteries can be charged in 3.5 hours and have a range of around 160 kms. It has a storage capacity of 30 litres. Additional features include an anti-theft feature and remote unlock. There are as many as 12 sensors as well. “With 4G, BLE, CAN bus, GPS/IRNSS, 42 inputs/outputs, serial ports, and a comprehensive modular sensor suite, it is the world’s most advanced 2W IoT system,” states a press release issued by the company.

Durability

The main USP of this particular electric scooter is its durability. The company claims that the Rugged electric scooter – much like its name – is tough enough to tackle challenging road conditions in the country. To back up their claim, the company is also offering a seven-year warranty on the chassis.

Availability and other details

If you wish to include the Rugged electric scooter in your garage, it can be booked from Rugged’s official website, www.rugged.bike. The electric scooter can be reserved for ₹499 which is refundable in case of cancellation. Rugged will be manufactured in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in conjunction with Boom Motors.

The company expects to reach a production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles soon. In addition, Rugged is hitting the market via experience centres in nine states. In the upcoming months, it plans to have 3000+ charging stations. Rugged will be available in all cities in India via online pre-booking and offline experience centres.