Komaki Launches XGT X5 Electric Scooter For The Elderly And Specially Abled

If you have been living under a rock for quite some time, let us tell you that electric vehicles are slowly taking over, replacing their ICE-powered counterparts. And a major role in this raging electric revolution is being played by comparatively smaller smart-ups as opposed to the biggies of the game. One such manufacturer is Komaki which has now launched its XGT X5. This electric scooter is primarily aimed at helping the elderly and the specially abled.

What is it?

According to the company, it realises that smart mobility is needed more by the elderly and the specially-abled. Travelling needs to be made convenient, comfortable and affordable for both strata such that they can commute with relative ease. Komaki’s EV division, with a special focus on fulfilling these needs, released a dedicated model recently in the market to help the elderly and the specially-abled commute comfortably and worry-free.

About the scooter

Komaki has enhanced the safety features on this model with the Mechanical Parking Feature which prevents this smart two-wheeler from becoming involved in an accident. Over 1000 units of the XGT X5 have already been sold to elderly and specially-abled citizens, indicating that a dedicated mobility option was much needed. The model is available across all dealerships in India and can be booked online for the free following which the nearest dealership will initiate contact with the buyer. All Komaki models can be purchased by availing the EMI facility such that the financial burden is reduced during these trying times.

The XGT X5 comes in two attractive colours – red and grey. Komaki is also cognizant of the fact that the skyrocketing fuel prices are burning a hole in consumers’ pockets and it is impacting the elderly with greater severity. Empathising with this growing sentiment, the EV manufacturer has packed a punch into the XGT X5 with a blistering range of 80-90 kilometres in a single charge.

The model is compatible with both – VRLA gel batteries and lithium-ion batteries. The fully equipped XGT X5 comes fitted with regenerative braking systems for enhanced safety and a repair switch that quickly fixes the problems identified during the self-diagnosis so that riders can safely reach their destinations.

Official statement

“As a leading Electric Vehicle manufacturer, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the people of this country without leaving anyone behind. We stand by our vision of creating a clean and green India as we embark upon newer journeys to delight our customers. We believe in investing in the happiness of the people, knowing they will continue to support us wherever we set our foot”, says Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division.

Pricing

XGT-X5-(72V24AH) (Mileage 80-90km/ charge) Scooter ex showroom Rs 90,500

XGT-X5 GEL – (Mileage 80-90km/ charge) Scooter ex showroom 72,500