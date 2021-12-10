Ducati’s DesertX Is Here To Dominate The Wild!

In the last chapter of Ducati World Premiere 2022, the brand has unveiled the new Ducati DesertX. The 2022 DesertX has been crowned Ducati’s ultimate Rally racer. This bike takes its inspiration from Ducati’s iconic motorcycles that were seen in the Rally Raids in the 90s. The new DesertX takes the golden past of Ducati and splashes it with modern elegance and technology.

Design

Being inspired by the 90s bike, the DesertX gets the same twin headlamp set up. But the new iteration gets LED lights and DRLs as well.

The front gets a large and upright windscreen with a broader handlebar and blackened handguards. The front mudguard is set close to the wheel. The fairings on the sides are small and give the bike a barer and more rustic look. The muscular fuel tank also carries the rustic look along with it. The bike also gets under-carriage protection. The rear is raised and slims out for better control and stability. The fairly simple and slim design coupled with the distinctly set saddle, handlebar, and foot pegs gives this bike better ergonomics.

This bike runs on a 21” and 18” wheel combination, and get Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires stretched over the spoke wheels. The seat height for the DesertX is 875mm, and it gets a generous ground clearance of 250mm.

Specs

It is powered by the latest iteration of the water-cooled 937cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine that puts out 110HP @ 9,250 RPM and a peak torque of 92 Nm @ 6,500 RPM.

This new engine also makes this bike lighter by 1.7Kg, and now it weighs just 202Kg. the bike is sprung on 46mm USD Kayaba Telescopic forks at the front which have 230mm of travel. At the rear, we get to see a Kayaba single shock absorber with 220mm of travel.

Both these suspensions offer adjustable compression. The braking duties are performed by Twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M50 monobloc radial callipers with 4-pistons at the front, and a 265mm disc with Brembo double-piston floating calliper at the rear.

The DesertX also comes equipped with advanced tech like; Cornering ABS, Quick-shifter up and down, Engine brake control, Cruise-control, Wheelie-control, six riding modes, LED lighting, and a 5” TFT colour display with Bluetooth Connectivity.