Suzuki Motorcycle India Hits Record Sales in October 2025, Festive Demand Drives Over 1.4 Lakh Units

October 2025 was a strong month for Suzuki Motorcycle India, as the brand recorded its highest-ever monthly sales. The company sold 1,29,261 units, as compared to 1,20,055 units sold in October 2024. This also implied a consistent increase of approximately five percent relative to September 2025, showing that the festive season helped boost sales across markets.
Suzuki sold 1,03,454 two wheelers in October 2025 in India. This was a slightly lower than the 1,04,940 units sold in the same month last year. The company however compensated this with strong export performance. In October 2025, Suzuki shipped 25,807 units, a significant increase compared to 15,115 units in October 2024. This growth of over seventy percent annually indicates the rising demand of Suzuki bikes and scooters in the foreign markets.
Although domestic dispatches fell slightly, retail sales had a more positive tale. The brand recorded the highest retail sales of 1,40,679 units in the country compared to 1,36,976 units last year. This customer reaction was high due to festive deals and improved availability in dealerships. Deepak Mutreja, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, attributes the good performance to the confidence that customers have in Suzuki and the unrelenting efforts of its dealer network.
The spare parts divison made 857 million rupees in October, slightly lower than the 881 million in September. In the same month, Suzuki introduced new color choices and graphics to its Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles. It also established a new dealership in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, named Yoi Suzuki, which provides sales, service and spares under a single roof. The company also organized Suzuki Moto Fest in dealerships where customers could test ride and have a look at its two wheelers.
The month of October 2025 was one of the most successful months of Suzuki Motorcycle India with high exports, good retail sales and a growing dealer network.