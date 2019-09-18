Ducati Multistrada Celebrates 100,000 Landmark, Will Get A V4 Engine In 2021

It was sixteen years ago when the first Ducati Multistrada rolled off the assembly line, and now, the motorcycle has reached the 100,000-bike milestone. Multistrada number 100,000, a Pikes Peak version of the 1260 with a customised laser marking on the top yoke, was handed over to Dave Hayward – a German Ducatista who had ordered his Multistrada from the Düsseldorf dealership – by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali in person.

To celebrate this occasion, the bike maker has announced that development is ongoing, and in 2021, the Multistrada family will expand to see the twin-cylinder 1260 and 950 motorcycles joined by a version with a new, specific V4 engine. This, we believe, will be the same engine which powers the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4. However, for the Multistrada, it will be tuned differently.

Over the years, Ducati’s dual-purpose motorcycle has always been technologically ahead of its competition and in 2010, the Multistrada was the first bike to feature riding modes, the system that changes the very character of the bike. With the D|Air version, introduced in 2014, Ducati offered the first motorcycle with a system capable of interfacing with a dedicated airbag-equipped jacket. In 2015 it became the first motorcycle to feature a variable-timing engine: the Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing). As the technology evolved, so too did the reliability. Ever-longer, stricter development tests were applied. Production processes were improved, materials enhanced, numerical simulations honed, taking the Multistrada 1260 and 950 to unprecedented levels of dependability. Today, all the engines in the family have valve play checks at 30,000 km intervals – three times that of the first version.

With no less than 7 versions, today’s Multistrada family consists of two 950 cc (115 hp) bikes and five 1260 cc (160 hp) motorcycles. The new Multistrada 950 – also available as an S version – is designed to put Multistrada performance within reach while maximising versatility, thanks to a 19’’ front wheel. The most recent interpretation of the original dual-purpose sports concept, the Multistrada 1260 combines the comfort and load capacity of a dual-purpose bike with tyre sizes, wheels and brakes that are, instead, typical of sports motorcycles. Equipped with Öhlins suspension, forged wheels and a carbon fibre end pipe, the Pikes Peak model offers even more performance. For those who love adventuring, Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 Enduro, designed to take on the toughest journeys thanks to the 30-litre tank, long-travel suspension, 19’’ front rim and, of course, the hard-wearing spoked wheels.