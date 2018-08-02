Ducati To Organise First Ever Scrambler Independence Rumble To Celebrate India’s Independence Day

Ducati has announced its first ever Scrambler Independence Rumble here in India that will take place on August 15, the Independence Day this year. The brand has plans to support the Lotus Petal foundation, an NGO which strives to nurture individuals and bring about a transformation in their lives through education by raising funds through this unique ride. The rides will be flagged off from the respective Ducati dealerships at 6 AM and the riders will saddle up on their Scrambler and Ducati range of motorcycles for a ride.

On this occasion, Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, said that through these rides, the Company endeavors to create awareness and help young children receive quality education with the support of Ducatisti across the country. He further added that the first ride will be full of biking enthusiasts carrying the Indian Flag high and participate in this ride of joy, nostalgia, freedom, peace, love and nobility celebrating the spirit of Nationalism and making a difference.

This will be a ride of pride for everyone participating for this noble cause. Ducati India appreciates and believes in this mission led by Lotus Petal Foundation, a non-profit setup for helping children in the urban slums by providing free education and nutrition. Founded by a management graduate from IIM Lucknow, Kushal Raj Chakravorty, the organization also provides free primary and secondary healthcare to children and their families.