Indian Motorcycle And HDFC Join Hands; To Offer Attractive Interest Rates

Indian Motorcycle has announced their tie-up with HDFC bank for providing new financing facilities for its customers. Under this special, limited period offer, HDFC bank will offer an attractive Rate of Interest of 7.99 per cent with 85 per cent loan facility for three years to its prospective customers. The interest rate would be valid for three years on the loan amount.

The new offer is valid for the month of August on all Indian Motorcycle product range, across dealerships in India. The offer includes an initial down payment of INR 2 lakh on the Indian Scout Sixty, Indian Scout and Indian Scout Bobber.

Indian Motorcycle currently has 10 products available in India across eight dealerships. The current product range starts from INR 10.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said that the Company is excited to partner with HDFC bank and roll out this new finance offer for the customers. The introduction of this offer will help the aspiring customers in owning their favourite Indian Motorcycle. Dubey further added that as a part of the Company’s customer delight programme, this limited period offer will be available on the entire product range at all Indian Motorcycle dealerships across India.