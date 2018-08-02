Trending:
Suzuki Gixxer Range To Reportedly Get A Big Update In 2019
Home BMW Motorcycles TVS Apache RR310 or BMW G310 R: Which One Should You Buy?

TVS Apache RR310 or BMW G310 R: Which One Should You Buy?

|
Added in: BMW Motorcycles
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

The most frequently asked questions in the recent weeks have been the differences between the new BMW G310 R and the TVS Apache RR310. Should you go for the premium priced BMW G310 R or does the TVS Apache RR310 have a strong case for itself? We decided to answer all your queries at once to help you choose a motorcycle that will suit your requirements. In the latest video from Motoroids, we speak about the Pros and Cons of both, the TVS Apache RR310 and the BMW G310 R:

Have a quick look at the spec sheets of the both motorcycles below:

ModelBMW G 310 RTVS Apache RR310
ENGINE
Displacement and Type313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse inclined,  4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl312.2cc, Single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, reverse inclined engine
Power (PS)34 @ 9,500 RPM34 @ 9,700 RPM
Torque (Nm)28 @ 7,500 RPM27 @ 7,700 RPM
Transmission6-speed6-speed
Clutch TypeWet, MultiplateWet, Multiplate
DIMENSIONS
Length x Width x Height (mm)1,988 x 896 x 1,2272,001 x 786 x 1,135
Wheelbase (mm)1,3741,365
Ground clearance (mm)165180
Seat Height (mm)785810
Fuel Tank (Litres)1111
Wet Weight (kg)158.5169.5
CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION
Frame TypeTubular steel with bolt on rear frameTubular steel with bolt on rear frame
Front Suspension41mm Upside Down41mm Upside Down
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshock
BRAKES AND TYRES
Brakes Front300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper
Brakes Rear240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper
ABSYesYes
Tyre size Front110/70 R17110/70 R17
Tyre size Rear150/60 R17150/60 R17
TyresMichelins Pilot Street RadialsMichelins Pilot Street Radials
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)Rs 2.99 lakhRs 2.23 lakh

Check out a detailed video review of the new TVS Apache RR310 below

Check out a detailed walkaround video of the new BMW G310 R below:

Below is a detailed image gallery of TVS Apache RR310 and BMW G310 R:

1.5M
Likes
78.6K
Followers