TVS Apache RR310 or BMW G310 R: Which One Should You Buy?
The most frequently asked questions in the recent weeks have been the differences between the new BMW G310 R and the TVS Apache RR310. Should you go for the premium priced BMW G310 R or does the TVS Apache RR310 have a strong case for itself? We decided to answer all your queries at once to help you choose a motorcycle that will suit your requirements. In the latest video from Motoroids, we speak about the Pros and Cons of both, the TVS Apache RR310 and the BMW G310 R:
Have a quick look at the spec sheets of the both motorcycles below:
|Model
|BMW G 310 R
|TVS Apache RR310
|ENGINE
|Displacement and Type
|313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse inclined, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl
|312.2cc, Single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, reverse inclined engine
|Power (PS)
|34 @ 9,500 RPM
|34 @ 9,700 RPM
|Torque (Nm)
|28 @ 7,500 RPM
|27 @ 7,700 RPM
|Transmission
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Clutch Type
|Wet, Multiplate
|Wet, Multiplate
|DIMENSIONS
|Length x Width x Height (mm)
|1,988 x 896 x 1,227
|2,001 x 786 x 1,135
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1,374
|1,365
|Ground clearance (mm)
|165
|180
|Seat Height (mm)
|785
|810
|Fuel Tank (Litres)
|11
|11
|Wet Weight (kg)
|158.5
|169.5
|CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION
|Frame Type
|Tubular steel with bolt on rear frame
|Tubular steel with bolt on rear frame
|Front Suspension
|41mm Upside Down
|41mm Upside Down
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|BRAKES AND TYRES
|Brakes Front
|300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper
|300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper
|240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper
|ABS
|Yes
|Yes
|Tyre size Front
|110/70 R17
|110/70 R17
|Tyre size Rear
|150/60 R17
|150/60 R17
|Tyres
|Michelins Pilot Street Radials
|Michelins Pilot Street Radials
|Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Rs 2.99 lakh
|Rs 2.23 lakh