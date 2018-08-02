TVS Apache RR310 or BMW G310 R: Which One Should You Buy?

The most frequently asked questions in the recent weeks have been the differences between the new BMW G310 R and the TVS Apache RR310. Should you go for the premium priced BMW G310 R or does the TVS Apache RR310 have a strong case for itself? We decided to answer all your queries at once to help you choose a motorcycle that will suit your requirements. In the latest video from Motoroids, we speak about the Pros and Cons of both, the TVS Apache RR310 and the BMW G310 R:

Have a quick look at the spec sheets of the both motorcycles below:

Model BMW G 310 R TVS Apache RR310 ENGINE Displacement and Type 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse inclined, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl 312.2cc, Single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, reverse inclined engine Power (PS) 34 @ 9,500 RPM 34 @ 9,700 RPM Torque (Nm) 28 @ 7,500 RPM 27 @ 7,700 RPM Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Clutch Type Wet, Multiplate Wet, Multiplate DIMENSIONS Length x Width x Height (mm) 1,988 x 896 x 1,227 2,001 x 786 x 1,135 Wheelbase (mm) 1,374 1,365 Ground clearance (mm) 165 180 Seat Height (mm) 785 810 Fuel Tank (Litres) 11 11 Wet Weight (kg) 158.5 169.5 CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION Frame Type Tubular steel with bolt on rear frame Tubular steel with bolt on rear frame Front Suspension 41mm Upside Down 41mm Upside Down Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock BRAKES AND TYRES Brakes Front 300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper 300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper Brakes Rear 240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper 240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper ABS Yes Yes Tyre size Front 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 Tyre size Rear 150/60 R17 150/60 R17 Tyres Michelins Pilot Street Radials Michelins Pilot Street Radials Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 2.99 lakh Rs 2.23 lakh

