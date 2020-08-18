Ducati To Launch Panigale 959 Successor In India On August 26th

The Ducati Panigale V2 will go on sale in India on the 26th of August, 2020. Prior to this, the bikemaker had opened bookings for the fully-faired machine for a token amount of INR 1,00,000. The new V2 is technically a successor of the Ducati 959 Panigale.

Deliveries for the Panigale V2 will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Test rides for the new Panigale V2 will also begin shortly after the launch, under the ‘Ducati Cares’ program which ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the current COVID-19 situation.

The upcoming supersport bike offering from the Italian motorcycle major replaces the 959 Panigale from the company’s portfolio as the brand’s entry-level supersport motorcycle which was priced at Rs 15.30 lakh(ex-showroom, India). As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets a new Euro 5 (equivalent to BS6 emission norms in India) compliant V-twin engine with more displacement than the 959 Panigale. The motorcycle also undergoes changes to give it a refreshed look. In terms of styling, it is pretty evident that it draws heavy inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4. The front fairing, single-sided swingarm are all inspired by the bigger Panigale.

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws its power from a 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Couple it with a light-weight of just 153 kg and you have an explosive performer between your thighs. It even borrows the same electronics suite and includes a reworked traction control system which is claimed to be better than the one which came with Panigale 959. The comprehensive electronics package includes MU-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS.

The Panigale V2 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up and will become the entry model into the revered Panigale superbike family. The launch event and price reveal would be held via Ducati’s official account on Instagram and Twitter on 26th August 2020, 11:00 AM onwards.