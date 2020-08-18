2021 Kia Carnival Launched In Its Home Country

Kia has officially taken the wraps off the 2021 Carnival MPV in Korea. After reaching the streets of its home country, the Carnival is all set to enter the American markets as Sedona. Kia has dubbed the new Carnival as ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’ and serves as Korean brand’s flagship MPV. The Carnival’s version that we have here is in production since 2014 in other countries. When you take a look at the other cars in their portfolio, you would realize that the current-gen Carnival feels dated.

Exterior

The other products in their portfolio sport sharper design elements and the new Carnival has taken the same approach. Kia’s designers have worked hard to give the minivan a more dynamic DNA. It has a much sleeker and more appealing design than the previous-generation model.

The design changes are radical and the new Carnival now looks in line with their other products. Starting from the changes to the front now, it features a shorter overhang and a longer hood. These changes were made possible by shifting the A-pillar backwards. Also seen is the company’s ‘tiger-nose’ front grille as well as angular headlights and incorporated LED daytime running lights. Kia’s designers have dubbed this ‘symphonic architecture’, with the design of the front bringing together a range of detailed, technical features to create a sense of harmony and structural energy.

Its more ‘Dynamic DNA’ is further explained by a bold character line which runs along the length of the car, linking the front and rear lamps. Kia claims that they increased the wheelbase of the car and the changes are prominently visible when it is viewed from side-on. The same design philosophy has been carried over to the rear end as well of which, the main highlight is sleek taillights connected by a full-width LED light bar. The visual appeal is now more elegant than ever, thanks to a chrome accent that wraps around the base of the rear window and the rear side windows.

Interiors

Humongous cabin space and creature comforts have been Carnival’s main weapon and the 2021 iteration of the MPV only amplifies the cabin’s luxury even further. In seven-seat configuration, the new Kia Carnival includes reclining ‘Premium Relaxation Seats’ for second-row occupants with adjustable back, arm and leg rests.

With just the front row of seats in use, the Carnival offers up 2,905 liters (102.5 cubic-feet) of cargo space. Taking centre stage a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all located under a single piece of glass.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and depending on the market, Kia Live services is included, offering live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest, and details of potential on- and off-street parking. Kia has also implemented an intriguing ‘Rear Passenger View & Talk’ feature that allows front passengers to check on rear-seat occupants with a small camera linked to the infotainment system.

Powertrain options include a 2.2-litre Smartsteam diesel with 199 hp and 324 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, a 3.5-litre MPi petrol engine with 268 hp and 245 lb-ft (332 Nm), and a 3.5-litre GDi V6 rated at 290 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm). All engines are paired as standard with eight-speed automatic transmissions.