Hyundai India Continues Independence Day Celebrations With Big CSR Announcement

Hyundai Motor India today announced to continue the Independence Day Celebrations with the commencement of COVID-19 CSR 2.0 Program under ‘Hyundai Cares’ campaign. In its 2nd phase during August-December 2020, Hyundai’s philanthropic efforts will focus on 3 key activities – Health, Education and Clean India for Happy Life of Indian Citizens.

During phase 2 of Hyundai Cares, Hyundai will support India’s indigenous fabric ‘Khadi’ and drive sanitization campaign in Districts/Tehsils for a safe and healthy surrounding for citizens of India. Also, as education is a pathway to success, Hyundai has pledged to support the children of COVID warriors by distributing devices loaded with academic curriculum to keep-up with their on-going academic session.‘ Khadi’ is a handwoven and hand-spun cotton cloth and brings a great history of uniting India during its freedom struggle.

Over the decades, Khadi has provided self-employment opportunities to many citizens of India and empowered them to become self-sustained. Based on the rich Indian history of being the most loved fabric of India, on this Independence Day Hyundai procured Khadi Masks to support the self-reliant individuals and proudly make them a part of India’s fight against the ongoing pandemic. The Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR initiatives will be undertaken under three key Projects.

Project – ‘Rakshak’ (Starting August 18, 2020)

Under the project ‘Rakshak’, approximately 30 000 Made-in-India Khadi Masks will be handed over to the Gujarat & Maharashtra state governments for creating a Safe and Healthy Environment.

Project – ‘Shikshak’ (Starting September 2020)

Under this project, 1 000 Tablets loaded with 2 years academic course curriculum will be distributed to the children of COVID Warriors from the lower-income group. This initiative is a token of gratitude for their relentless efforts in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

Project – ‘Grameen Sanitisation’ (Starting September 2020)

A unique sanitization drive will be undertaken to disinfect 292 Districts/ Tehsils across India. A mobile van will sanitize public spaces in these areas using Ministry of Health approved disinfectants ensuring a safe ecosystem, Hyundai is a socially responsible brand and lifetime partner of its stakeholders. Earlier this year, to combat the challenging environment due to COVID-19, Hyundai Motor India Foundation announced Hyundai Cares initiatives which aimed at promoting the safety and welfare of its customers, employees, dealer and vendor partners.HMIL initiatives during Phase-I of tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Rs 7 Crore donation to PM CARES fund

Rs 5 Crore donation to Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Relief Fund

Donation of Advanced COVID-19 Diagnostic Kits worth Rs 4 Crore

Distribution of PPE Kits, Masks (3-Ply & N-95), Sanitizers and Dry Rations worth more than Rs 9 Crore.

Strategic Partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment production and supply of ventilators

Distribution of dry ration and Personal Protective Equipment to the State Government of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu

Donation of incinerators to 5 government hospitals in Tamil Nadu

Commenting on the Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR Program, Mr S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and lent support to the Indian Government in its resilient fight against COVID-19. Guided by our Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and building further on the strength of our phase 1 activities, we are glad to announce phase 2 under Hyundai Cares 2.0 initiatives. Our efforts have taken the next dimension to focus on Health, Education and Clean India for strengthening the society to live in the new normal ecosystem for a Happy Life.”

He added, “Every Independence Day brings celebrations along with a special social message for its fellow citizens. To commemorate the occasion, our CSR initiatives under Hyundai Cares 2.0 will continue till December 2020 focusing the important touchpoints of the society to help overcome pandemic while building a strong nation.”