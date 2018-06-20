KTM RC200 Black Colour Launched In India, Priced At INR 1.77 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

KTM India has introduced a new black color variant for the RC 200, with prices starting at INR 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new colour option is in addition to the already existing White color paintjob on the RC200 and prices remain the same irrespective of the choice of colour.

Based on a steel trellis frame, the KTM RC200 comes equipped with a number of features such as USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, multifunctional digital console and clip-on handlebars. Braking duties on the model are taken care of by a 300m and 230mm disc brake at the front and rear respectively. Propelling the RC200 is a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of producing 25 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. This engine is mated to six speed transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto, said that the KTM RC’s are race-bred machines. The RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that they broaden the choice for their customers with the addition of a new Black colour option.