Ducati Riding Experience Opens Enrollment For 2020 Courses; Includes Course Dedicated To Young Riders

After having concluded a successful 2019 schedule, enrollment for the 2020 DRE Enduro, DRE Road and DRE Rookie courses is now open. Professional instructors, scenic locations and the opportunity to ride your favourite Ducati, are the features that distinguish the various Academies.

The big new entry for the coming season is the DRE Rookie Academy, a new course dedicated to young riders between 18 and 24 years of age who ride reduced-power motorcycles. It is an educational programme aimed at teaching riding techniques in order to increase the skills of the participants and help them to release their full potential as motorcyclists.

Also Read: The All-New Panigale V2 Replaces The 959 Panigale As The Entry-Level Ducati Sports Bike

One of the most long-standing courses of the Ducati Riding Academy has been confirmed once again this year: DRE Enduro, two days in a beautiful location, riding a Multistrada, in order to learn and improve off-road riding techniques. A new course which began in 2019 and has become a fully-fledged official riding course is DRE Road: a course designed by Ducati for all riders who wish to increase their awareness, improving their levels of safety when riding. Participants can choose a model from the Ducati range and put themselves to the test while learning the safest way to deal with every type of corner and having fun at the same time.

The 2020 schedule is soon to be released also for the DRE Racetrack Academy, the course where education and adrenaline are combined together with high-performance bikes of the Ducati Panigale range, which will complete the programme of the Ducati Riding Experience for the coming season.

The DRE format has been a success at international level too and in fact the complete range of courses has been carried out in Asia by the DRE Academy APAC, while DRE Enduro has taken place in the USA and Holland for riding fans. Worldwide, over 1400 motorcyclists took part in the Ducati Riding Academy courses during 2019.

In addition to the activities of the Academy, Ducati dedicates attention to the field of travelling with its riding experiences: Dream Tour and Adventure Tour. Last year, the new Spiti Valley Dream Tour initiative, which took place between August and September in India, went on a route to discover the magnificent peaks of the Himalayas.