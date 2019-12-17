Tata Motors Launches New-Generation Prima And Ultra Trucks In Kuwait

Tata Motors has officially launched its new generation range of Prima and Ultra trucks in Kuwait. The Tata Prima is designed for long-distance/ hours of transportation, while, the Tata Ultra offers faster turnaround time and enhanced profitability for any goods carrying business. The launch of the new products come in line with the successful delivery by Tata Motors for orders from Waste Management and Cleaning Companies operating for the Kuwait Municipality. Tata Motors bagged the contracts that includes the use of its new generation Prima and Ultra trucks for municipality cleaning projects for the next 5 years.

Being developed with Tata Motors subsidiary – Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors conceived the Prima range. Built with technical inputs from across the world, the Tata Prima is based on an Italian cab design, engine technology from the US and Europe, gearbox expertise from Germany, chassis frame know-how from Mexico, sheet metal dies from Japan and Korea, combining Swedish precision on a robotic weld line, hence is also referred to as the ‘World Smart Truck’ by Tata Motors. Available in three forms, the Tata Prima 3428.T is a Rigid Truck, the Tipper 3328.K is a 6×4 tipper which is powered by a high-performance Cummins 8.9 liter engine, coupled with proven Eaton 9-speed Manual gearbox that is perfectly suited for all construction applications, regardless of the terrain, and the Prima 6038.S has been designed and built keeping all logistics challenges in the mind.

Besides focusing on the mechanism of the vehicle, the uniqueness of the Tata Prima is that its cab focuses on Driver comfort. The cockpit of the Tata Prima features separation in terms of working and living areas. The dashboard can be comfortably accessed by the driver, the Cabin is Air conditioned, with 9 way adjustable seat, arm rest, Tilt able and Telescopic steering system, Music system, with Global Positioning System provision, besides roomie occupant space.

On the other hand, the Tata Ultra 814 Business Utility Vehicle is powered by a 3L common rail engine, with an output of 140 HP, designed to ensure maximum uptime and reducing maintenance costs. A new-generation transmission with aluminium casing – the G-550 six-speed gear-box comes with overdrive, cable-shift mechanism and axle technology and reduced weight, offering superior performance and greater fuel efficiency for varied payloads. The straight frame modular chassis available in 3920 mm can be customized for multipurpose loads providing you with flexibility for your business and a versatility to adapt to multiple applications. It has a factory fitted heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The Tata Ultra’s cockpit is designed by a leading European design house Bertone and promises best in class offering comfort, safety and style. Three way adjustable mechanically suspended seats enhance driver comfort, the ergonomically designed dash mounted gear lever reduces driver fatigue; panoramic windscreen offers better line of sight and the ample storage space, HVAC and music system are additional features. The smartly designed instrument cluster offers features like fuel economy indicator, ideal gearshift indicator, water in-Fuel Indicator, etc. The vehicle also offers the provisions for the fitment of various accessories including Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for tracking the vehicles, etc. The Tata Ultra 814 is built for Kuwaiti conditions.