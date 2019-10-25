The All-New Panigale V2 Replaces The 959 Panigale As The Entry-Level Ducati Sports Bike

Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati, recently unveiled 3 new motorcycles at the annual Ducati World Premier 2019. The list includes: the new Streetfighter V4, the 2020 Panigale V4 and the all-new Panigale V2. The designers and engineers in Italy have not only managed to deliver a masterpiece called the Streetfighter V4, but they also had time to produce 2 other fully-faired bikes. These fully-faired bikes are fitted with the latest technology and get an even amazing design. Speaking of which, the Panigale V2 is an entry-level fully-faired sports bike in Ducati’s new 2020 lineup of bikes.

Most of the design elements on the Panigale V2 have been adopted from the Panigale V4 and the Panigale 959, while the only difference lies in the silencer which is a single and compact unit that is placed beneath the engine. Mechanically, the Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine that is capable of producing 155 HP at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. When compared to the Panigale 959, the Panigale V2 delivers 5 HP and 2 Nm of extra power and torque. The Panigale V2’s Monocoque frame has a wheelbase of 1,436mm and it gets an adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston Fork at the front and the Sachs Monoshock on the rear. Braking on this bike is governed by the Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers with 320mm dual front discs and a 245mm single disc at the rear. The Panigale V2 also gets Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires: (120/70 Z R17) tyre at the front and (180/60 Z R17) tyre at the rear.

Being a Ducati, the Panigale V2 comes loaded with electronics such as the 6-axis IMU assisted suite and other features like: cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DCT), anti-wheelie, engine brake control, bi-directional shifter, 3 riding modes (Street, Sport, and Race). All of these features can be controlled via the 4.3-inch instrument cluster. The Panigale V2 is also Euro-5 complaint and that makes it a perfect fit for the Indian market as well, as it will easily be able to match up to the new emission norms in India and be a BS-VI compliant vehicle. This twin-cylinder fully-faired bike is expected to launch in the Indian market next year.