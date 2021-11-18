Ducati Panigale V4 SP Barges Its Way In; Launched At INR 36.07 Lakh

What do you name a machine that is both beautiful and a beast? We like to call it the Ducati Panigale V4 SP. Ducati has expanded the Panigale V4 Family and has introduced the numbered Panigale V4 SP version for the Indian market as well. The ‘SP’ (Sport Production) initials on the bike not only offer track-level technical equipment but also have a legend of their own. Ducati India has launched its flagship motorcycle model Panigale V4 SP in India priced at Rs 36.07 lakh (ex-showroom India).

More details

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai, and deliveries will start with immediate effect, Ducati India said in a statement.

Specs and features

The Panigale V4 SP’s performance is derived from the base V4 and the V4S models as it utilizes the same 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, with 90° V4 with Desmodromic distribution derived from MotoGP. This engine pumps out 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. It does get the STM EVO-SBK dry clutch seen on the V4 R and Superleggera. The V4 coupled with zero fluid drag from the dry clutch is the perfect recipe for immense power to the rear wheel.

SP utilizes the same suspension setup found on the V4S and gets the Öhlins NIX 30 fork, TTX 36 rear shock, and electronic steering damper. In the looks department, it follows the treads of Superleggera and gets a smattering of carbon, most notably carbon fibre rims. These lightweight rims help in keeping the mass centered and thus, improve handling and pickup.

Carbon fire winglets and front mudguard come as standard, and so do the inherited 330mm discs, Brembo Stylema R callipers, and remote adjusting device. Its track orientation is taken forward by the adjustable rider foot pegs, open carbon clutch cover, and the Ducati Data Analyzer + telemetry kit with GPS that helps in analysing performance. The paint job is a tribute to the ‘Winter test’ colour used by Ducati’s MotoGP and WSB team in the off-season.

Official statement

“We’re glad to be expanding the Panigale family in India with the introduction of the all-new Panigale V4 SP, the top-of-the-range Panigale model, which now comes marked with the revered SP (Sport Production) moniker,” Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.