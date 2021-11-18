Skoda Slavia Finally Breaks Cover!

After much wait, Skoda has finally taken the wraps off the Slavia! The Slavia will replace the aging Rapid. However, the Slavia is a whole size bigger than the Rapid! The Slavia is all set to be launched next year and it will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the Honda City. Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans. It features LED taillamps as well which have crystalline detail. The lower half of the bumper features a diffusor with a chrome element in it. One can notice the sunroof and shark fin antenna on the roof as well. The Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform which the Skoda Kushaq is based on. Expect a lot of parts sharing with the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus since both these cars are cut from the same cloth.

Interior

The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The steering wheel is the same twin-spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. There are circular A/C vents on the sides which are different from the hexagonal units seen in the Kushaq. Unlike the Kushaq, the Slavia will come with an 8-inch virtual cockpit display.

The instrument binnacle gets the word ‘Skoda’ embossed on it. The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Kushaq. In terms 0f features, the Slavia will be loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 litres. The safety features are going to be extensive as well with the likes of brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS.

Powertrain

The Slavia will share its powertrain options with the Kushaq too. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It will also get a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Variants and Colours

The Slavia will be available in three variants namely Active, Ambition and Style. It will get 5 colour choices namely candy white, brilliant silver, carbon steel, tornado red and crystal blue. Bookings for the Slavia start from today and it is set to launch in Q1 2022.