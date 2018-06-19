SPIED: UM DSRX Dual Purpose Motorcycle Spotted In India

Adventure tourers and dual purpose motorcycle segment of the Indian market is likely to witness the arrival of a new participant. Two units of UM Motor’s dual purpose motorcycles were reportedly spotted in India.

One of the two models is UM Motor’s DSRX which is already available in select international markets and is listed on the Company’s global website. The motorcycle is equipped with wire-spoke wheels and dual purpose tyres, and is aimed to take the beaten track. The DSRX, as listed on UM’s global website, is equipped with Anti-Flat Sealant, Blind Spot Mirrors, and a USB Charging Port.

The second motorcycle is quite a mystery. It is a road-spec product but it isn’t the UM Hypersport. Instead, it appeas to be a road-spec version of the DSRX. The motorcycle is equipped with alloy wheels and road-spec tyres. Moreover, it also dons a tall windscreen which hints that the motorcycle will most likely be pitched as a tourer.

Why can’t it be the UM Hypersport? The UM Hypersport that’s listed on the brand’s global website, features upside-down telescopic forks while the motorcycle in the photographs is seen with a conventional unit. Moreover, apart from some similarities in the headlight, the motorcycle in photographs features a slightly different fascia than the Hypersport. Instead, it resembles the DSRX which makes us believe it is the road spec version of the dual-purpose motorcycle.

What about the mechanical specifications? Globally, the UM DSRX is available in four engine options — 125cc, 135cc, 150cc and 200cc. The India bound model will most likely feature the 200cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine which is tuned to deliver 14.89 hp of power @ 6,800 rpm and 15.58 Nm of peak torque @ 5,400 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission.

When launched, it will compete directly against Hero MotoCorp’s XPulse which is heading to India in the coming months.

The details about the photographs are scarce but it appears that the motorcycles are at some sort of a dealer meet. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available.

Spy Image Source: Bikers For Good

Check out more images of the UM DSRX below: