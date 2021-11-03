Ducati India To Unleash The Hooliganistic 2021 Hypermotard 950 On Our Streets Soon!

Ducati India is suiting up to unleash yet another one of its beasts on the Indian streets. While we have already received the heavily updated Monster, the next big launch by the Italian bikemaker is going to be a lot more hooliganistic! Ducati India has teased the 2021 Hypermotard 950 on its social media handles. Needless to say, it is now BS6 compliant and is already on sale in select international markets. Internationally, the updated Hypermotard 950 can be had in three different variants: standard, RVE and SP. We are expecting Ducati to bring the standard and SP variants here.

Engine and gearbox

A few months back, Ducati took the wraps off the updated Hypermotard 950 range and it received an updated 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a six-speed gearbox. This powerhouse is compliant with the latest Euro5 emission norms. Despite meeting the stricter emission norms, the v-twin mill continues to make 114hp and 98Nm.

It is worth noting here that all three variants – Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP use the same engine and gearbox. Ducati has slightly tweaked the gearbox to make it easier to engage neutral when at a standstill. This minor yet crucial update can be experienced on the new Monster and the Supersport 950 as well.

Electronics

Being a Ducati, the Hypermotard 950 is dripping with the cutting-edge modern-day tech and comes loaded with features like Bosch six-axis inertial platform, cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, wheelie control, LED lighting, a 4.3-inch TFT display, a tapered aluminium handlebar, removable passenger footpegs, and a USB power socket.

A proper hooligan!

The Hypermotard 950 is a proper hooligan when it comes to aesthetics as well. One glimpse at it and you know that it just wants to pop wheelies and slide around bends, the moment you fire it up! Its supermoto intentions are made pretty clear by its wide handlebar, a flat seat, a trellis frame and knuckleguard-integrated LED blinkers.

It gets road-biased 17-inch wheels at both ends while the twin under-seat exhaust setup and single-sided swingarm are gorgeous to look at!

Differences

Talking about the differences between the variants, the SP gets a new paint scheme inspired by the company’s MotoGP race machines. Everything else on the SP remains unchanged, including the Ohlins suspension and Marchesini wheels. On the other hand, the RVE variant comes with a ‘Graffiti’ livery.

Also read: Panigale In Multistrada’s Clothing: Ducati Unveils Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak