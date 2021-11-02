Ather Grid 2.0 Charging Network Launched In India

Ather Energy is one of the leading brands when it comes to EVs. The Ather 450x got a good response from the masses and now Ather is eyeing to add 500 Ather grid locations with all installations being Ather called grid 2.0 to support the EV Ecosystem in the country. The company says the new fast-charging infrastructure builds on the current generation of Ather grid with enhanced features to support scale and future fast charging capabilities. The installation of public fast-charging networks has already begun in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai and the same will soon be available across the Indian cities.

Ather Grid 2.0: What’s new?

Ather Grid 2.0 is designed to aim and redefine the future of public utility by creating an approachable and scale-level charging experience. Ather Grid 2.0 will have the ability to support future fast-charging capacity along with enhanced safety and faster bug resolution. The Grid 2.0 will support Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, allowing Ather Energy to push new features and bug fixes to all systems on the field in real-time. Moreover, the brand says the Grid 2.0 has improved durability as it is designed to handle degradation making it more sustainable for installation, which will be exposed to extreme environmental conditions.

The modular design of Ather Grid 2.0 also enables field serviceability of parts with a strong emphasis on remote diagnostic. Ather says that Grid 2.0 will continue to stay connected at all times to provide real-time availability of all charging locations in every city. Ather Grid has now become one of the largest fast-charging infrastructure networks for electric two-wheelers in the country. The said network is spread across 21+ cities and over 215 locations. The company is going to add 500 Grid locations by the end of the year 2022. Ather grid 2.0 the Rapid charging network is available for electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and it is free until December 2021.

Official statement

Nilay Chanda, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said, “At Ather Energy, we have been continuously focusing on evolving and providing the best consumer experience. With the introduction of Ather Grid 2.0, we will be able to Fast Track our ambition of setting 500 fast-charging infrastructure by the end of this year. Our charging infrastructure will always be to all players who adopt the connector standard and we are in the advanced stages of the conversation with multiple partners for the same. For us, this is the beginning of Ather Grid network expansion and it is critical to make charging infrastructure convenient and easily accessible to consumers in order to boost the adaptation of electric vehicles