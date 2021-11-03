Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Colours and Variants Leaked!

After much delay, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the next-gen Celerio on the 10th of November. Expected to be completely new from the ground up, the new Celerio will come with a sole petrol engine with a manual gearbox or an AMT. With the launch date getting closer, we now get to take a look at the colors and the variants of the Celerio.

Next-gen Celerio: Variants and colors

The Celerio will be offered in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. A manual transmission will be offered as standard and AMT will be available from the VXI variant onwards. The Celerio will be available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown colors.

Next-gen Celerio: a quick recap

As mentioned before, the design is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Celerio are also completely revamped when compared to the current one. The center stage is taken by a floating unit that will house the smart play touchscreen infotainment system. The A/C vents feature silver accents to uplift the cabin. One can notice a lot of similarities with other Marutis such as the A/C controls and the steering wheel which has been borrowed from the Wagon R. Top-end variants of the Celerio will get features like smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable mirrors, push-button start/stop, reverse parking camera, steering mounted audio controls, dual airbags, and ABS to name a few.

The next-gen Celerio is set to feature Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which will feature dualjet technology. Maruti claims that the Celerio will be India’s most fuel-efficient car with an expected fuel economy of around 26km/l. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.