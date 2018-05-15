Ducati India Extends Reach With New Dealership In Chennai

Ducati India has announced the launch of its new dealership and service facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With this dealership, Ducati has expanded its network to eight markets thereby further strengthening its sales and service network in Southern India. The 2,500 square feet showroom has been established by VST Group in the heart of city T Nagar, Chennai. The 6,000 square feet service facility is located in the Guindy Industrial Estate, Guindy.

At this dealership, VST will sell the entire range of Ducati motorcycles available in India. The diverse product portfolio comprises of twenty seven models across seven different categories namely the Italian manufacturer’s iconic Monster range, the XDiavel, the Multistrada and Hypermotard family, the Panigale superbike and the Sport-road bike, SuperSport. The six Scrambler variants also include the recently launched Mach 2.0 and Café Racer. Ducati fans can also select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brand.

Speaking about the new dealership, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that Chennai and its neighboring cities are amongst some of the fastest growing markets for superbikes here in India. Ducati India aims to provide the unique experience of authentic Italian performance with premium quality service across the southern part of the country through this all new dealership, he added.

Chennai is a major addition in Ducati’s growing network in the country with already operational dealerships established in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kochi and Kolkata.