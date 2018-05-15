VIDEO: US$ 450,000 Devel Sixty Is A 6×6 Supercar Made For Apocalypse

Of course, this thing would be an overkill during a Zombie Apocalypse, but imagine trying to outrun a volcanic eruption, or a tsunami, or err… a Zombie driving a Mercedes-AMG GT-S. In any of the aforementioned scenarios, you’d need something that is fast, has sufficient ground clearance and is basically built like a tank. The Devel Sixty is a six-wheel monster that looks ready to catch the next shuttle to Mars and yet, it packs enough firepower to give the menacingly fast Mercedes-AMG GT-S a tough time on a drag strip (at least that’s what we see in the video).

Don’t believe us? Check out the video (via Mo Vlogs) below:

If you’re picking up your jaw from the floor, let us run you through the spec sheet. This monstrosity is propelled by a 6.7-litre V8 Turbo Diesel that delivers 700 hp of power and 1,000 Nm of torque – and that’s not even the range topping variant. Yes, the vehicle you see in the video is the 700 hp “standard” variant. Devel also offers a range-topping variant that packs more power than a Bugatti Chiron (1,500 hp vs 1,479 hp).

And guess what? It’s Street Legal (at least in some countries)! Want to check out more extreme vehicles from Devel, like their 5,007 hp, USD 2 million supercar? Click here to visit their official website.